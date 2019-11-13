Rose insists there was no bids for him in the summer even though he believes the club's hierarchy wanted him to move clubs.

The England international has started 11 of Tottenham's 16 matches in all competitions this season and says he will only leave the north London club when he becomes a free agent.

He told the Evening Standard: "It's pretty obvious what happened [in the summer].

"People upstairs at Tottenham were trying to do what they were trying to do. I've said [to them] I've got 18 months left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere until my contract has ­finished.

"In January, you're probably going to hear something [about my future].

"I'm telling you right now that I'm not going anywhere until my contract is finished.

" [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy told me in the summer there was no new contract for me at Tottenham, which is fine. I respect that. We move on. "

The 29-year-old says he has a great relationship with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

He added: "When the manager stops calling me into his office, stops giving me advice, that's when I'll think it's time to leave Tottenham.

"But until then, I'm not going ­anywhere.