It’s nearly the weekend which means it’s time for another edition of ‘Stick or Twist’ – our new feature which places the power in your hands. It’s a debut for the goalkeepers this week and Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea is under the microscope.

Each week we’ll analyse the performance of a player or manager during the 2019/20 season, before throwing it over to you, the audience, to decide whether you would ‘stick’ with them or ‘twist’ in favour of an alternative and if so, who and why? Head to our Twitter (@Eurosport_UK) and leave your comments as we put the Spaniard in our spotlight.

Comfort Zone

Premier League Players and clubs lack common ground in wage-cut talks 06/04/2020 AT 16:09

Since moving to England in 2011, the transformation of David de Gea has been nothing short of remarkable. A childhood dream turned into a reality – he said he didn’t know who the best goalkeeper in the world was, but knew he wanted to be one of them. At just 20 years of age, the Spaniard made his debut against rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley – thrown straight in at the deep end. It was a performance that screamed first day nerves but despite going two goals down, United emerged 3-2 victors to spare any blushes. Nine years later, he is regarded as one of the world’s best shot-stoppers and has firmly nailed down the number one jersey at Old Trafford. What he lacks is serious competition breathing down his neck. It can be argued that De Gea has found his comfort zone in a place where his position has become virtually untouchable.

Stay Home

Being first choice at one of the world’s top football clubs would surely be enough to convince De Gea to stay at home. After a tough 2018/19 campaign, the 29-year-old was linked with a move away from Old Trafford before putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract – with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rumoured to have been a major factor in the Spaniard’s decision. In the spirit of transfer season, rumours were swirling but where else would De Gea have been guaranteed the number one spot? Some of the largest beasts in Europe boast huge first choice goalkeepers. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico have Andre Ter Stegen, Thibaut Courtois and Jan Oblak respectively. Manuel Neuer has been ever present for Bayern Munich while Keylor Navas is establishing himself at PSG. De Gea is their equivalent at United; he is being chased by the competition and not the one doing the chasing.

Character Building

It hasn’t been any easy ride for De Gea in his quest to claim the number one jersey at United. One minute he is lauded for a tremendous save, the next he wants the ground to swallow him up. It’s a lapse in concentration, a moment of complacency that can change everything and for goalkeepers the pressure is intensified. Mistakes are part of the territory but De Gea has become better known for his reactions, brushing himself down and answering the critics with top-class saves for his team. Being first choice at one of the world’s biggest football clubs will never be plain sailing. The nine years he has spent at Old Trafford have built his character – an essential trait for top-class goalkeepers – and something De Gea has got in the locker. His tale is one of admirable personal development and without the rough patches along the way, United’s number one would not be the player he is today.

David de Gea of Manchester United attends a Maui Jim event as part of their pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China on July 21, 2019 in Singapore. Image credit: Getty Images

Unfair Scrutiny?

Despite their qualities, part and parcel of being a goalkeeper is that mistakes often lead to scrutiny. However, are we guilty of magnifying their errors more than we do outfield players? If a striker loses the ball, they will have defensive lines behind them to sweep up the danger – the last of which being the goalkeeper. It’s very easy to say they could have done better in certain situations, but should we be focusing on how they ended up there? Undoubtedly, some mistakes are entirely on the keeper and they will take that on the chin. On the other hand, they are sometimes thrown into the firing line for other people’s errors. De Gea has experienced his fair share of criticism for individual mistakes which at times have proven costly. Yet, the way in which he has responded suggest that he has what it takes to firmly establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in European and world football alike.

United Great?

To describe somebody as a club ‘legend’ or one of the ‘greats’ is a true honour, bestowed on select individuals who have served their clubs admirably in terms of longevity and consistency. United have seen the likes of Peter Schmeichel and Edwin Van der Sar held in such regard for their service to the club. The former made 362 appearances in eight years for the Red Devils, while the latter racked up 266 appearances in six years at Old Trafford. De Gea is the longest serving of the three and has tucked 138 clean sheets under his belt during 394 appearances. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 which if honoured will be his twelfth year at the club. De Gea is well on his way to meeting the criteria in terms of longevity but arguably there are creases in consistency. Iron these out and we could look back on De Gea’s United days in a similar vein to the greats that have gone before him.

Have Your Say

Who’d be a goalkeeper, eh? Now it’s your turn to get involved. Head to our Twitter page (@Eurosport_UK) and give us your thoughts on the ultimate question. Would you ‘stick’ with De Gea as genuine number one material or would you ‘twist’ in favour of a change between the sticks and if so, who would you choose and why?

Transfers Real Madrid return for £70m David de Gea - Paper Round 07/03/2020 AT 01:01