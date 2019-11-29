United find themselves ninth in the Premier League table going into Sunday’s home match against Aston Villa.

A late equaliser from Sheffield United prevented Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from picking up a second-straight league win last weekend.

Video - 'Angry, disappointed' Solskjaer during Utd's 3-3 draw with Sheffield Utd 00:40

The 3-3 draw came after Man United trailed 2-0 and led 3-2, and De Gea said it was one of the worst opening 45 minutes the side have played this year.

"The team is what it is, and results are what they have been recently," De Gea told Sky Sports News. "It's true that the first half was horrible, probably one of the worst this year.

"The reaction of the team in the second half was important, but it's not enough. We should win these type of games to be on top, we need to win four or five games in a row to be at the top, but at the moment the team is not playing so well.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Manchester United at Bramall Lane on November 24, 2019Getty Images

"We're giving it everything, we're trying to get those big wins that can put us high up in the table, but the truth is at the moment we're not consistent enough, there's much to train and much to improve.

"I don't think it's through any lack of effort, the boys are leaving everything out on the field in training and games. You could point maybe to a lack of quality in certain areas, but certainly not a lack of fight."