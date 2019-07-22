The goalkeeper has been at Old Trafford for eight years, and is reportedly set to sign a new six-year deal worth £117m a year.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is searching for a replacement skipper after Antonio Valencia left the club, with the Norwegian admitting Paul Pogba, Chris Smalling, Ashley Young and De Gea are all in contention.

And De Gea, who captained in Valencia’s absence last season, admitted he would relish the role on a full-time basis.

He said: "I've been captain for some games. Of course, it is amazing to be captain of a club like Manchester United and defend this badge.

" It's amazing, so of course I'll be really, really happy to be captain. "

The 28-year-old added: "It's my ninth season, I feel like one of the most experienced players.

"I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that's important.

"We have to improve a lot. We are Manchester United; we need to fight for trophies.

"When you put on this badge, that's what it means - fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top."

Young has taken the armband during pre-season, but Solskjaer stressed that does not mean the ful-back will be captain going into the Premier League campaign.

Solskjaer said: "We've got quite a few possibilities there. And when the season starts we'll announce, of course we'll have a good assessment, see how pre-season goes.

"But, as you saw, Ashley will wear it when he's playing until we decide on someone, yeah."