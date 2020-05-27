Football
Premier League

Luiz set to leave Arsenal this summer with deal expiring - report

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: David Luiz of Arsenal gesticulates during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

David Luiz is reportedly set to leave Arsenal, just a year after joining from Chelsea.

The defender was widely reported to have signed a two-year deal when he made the move across London for £8m last summer.

However, Sky Sports say it was only a 12-month contract and there are no talks planned over an extension. According to Football.London and ESPN, there was an option for a further season but that has not been activated.

Luiz is Arsenal’s most experienced defender and has started 25 of their 28 Premier League games this season. He has also featured regularly under head coach Mikel Arteta.

It is reported that both Arteta and technical director Edu are keen to keep Luiz, while the defender would like to stay at the club.

But if a new deal is not agreed then Luiz could even leave before the current season is completed.

Premier League clubs and players reportedly have until June 23 to agree a short-term extension which would see players extend their contracts until whenever the 2019/20 season ends, instead of July 1.

If Luiz does leave Arsenal then Benfica could be his next destination.

He spent four years with the club from 2007-2011 and recently expressed his desire to return.

"I always said that I would like to end my career at Benfica. In football everything changes, what is true today, tomorrow is a lie, but my feeling is not," he told the club website.

"I love Benfica. My dream is to step on the pitch of Estadio da Luz in their colours."

