Silva will share the captaincy with Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne - but if the playmaker is on the pitch, he will be the one wearing the armband.

The 33-year-old replaces Vincent Kompany as club captain after the Belgian defender departed during the summer to take up his role as player-manager at Anderlecht.

David Silva lifts the Community Shiled last weekendGetty Images

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: "David Silva will be the team captain. Fernandinho and Kevin De Bruyne will be his assistant.

" David is a different person than Vincent but he will be a great captain. He knows the club, the league and has big respect." "

Silva has already announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season following 10 years in Manchester.

Guardiola also suggested that Sane will be ruled out until March after suffering a knee injury during the Community Shield shootout win over Liverpool at Wembley last Sunday.

He added: "I don’t know. Normally this kind of injury (ACL), I don't know - six or seven months?"

Benjamin Mendy missed 202 days with a similar injury back in 2017, so late February is the earliest likely return for the winger, who had been linked with a move to Bayern Munich prior to the setback.

Guardiola confirmed that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte are both available to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, as City begin their defence of the Premier League title.