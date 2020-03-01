Manchester United were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Everton in a match that will be remembered for errors from both goalkeepers and late VAR drama.

The hosts took the lead at Goodison Park after just three minutes after David de Gea's poor clearance cannoned off Dominic Calvert-Lewin's outstretched leg and into the back of the net.

However, Jordan Pickford soon made an error of his own, failing to keep out a long-range Bruno Fernandes effort that was well within range of his diving arms.

United will have been happy with their first half display when they should have scored more with Nemanja Matic striking the post, but Everton had the better chances after the break when they turned the match into a scrappier affair and forced a number of set pieces - including a free kick that Sigurdsson curled against the post..

Both keepers partially redeemed themselves with good stops in the closing moments, Pickford stretching to push away Fernandes' effort then scrambling across his box to block Odion Ighalo's rebound, while De Gea's block with his right leg of Sigurdsson's strike from point blank range immediately preceded the late drama.

From the rebound Dominic Calvert-Lewin struck towards goal but the ball deflected off Harry Maguire and Sigurdsson lying on the ground in an offside position lifted his legs towards his body allowing the ball to pass by him and into the United net.

The referee indicated a goal but spoke to the linesman and clearly wanted to wait to see the VAR verdict which correctly adjudged Sigurdsson to have been in-play as the ball passed him.

Talking Point - Can Southgate trust Pickford in Euros?

Euro 2016 with Joe Hart. 2010 World Cup with Rob Green. Error-prone goalkeepers have hurt England in major tournaments in the not-too-distant past and Jordan Pickford's form is such that he looks a prime candidate to add to this Hall of Shame.

Sure Fernandes hit the ball well with some swerve and dip but it was moving towards him and any Football League goalkeeper would be angry to concede in this fashion.

He showed at the end of the game his shot-stopping ability that made him the toast of the nation at the last World Cup, but this is trumped by the foibles in his game.

Both stats (most goals from errors in the Premier League in last 18 months) and the eye test tell the same story.

Unfortunately there is not a clear answer or experienced keeper lying in wait to take over the gloves, but taking a flier on either Nick Pope or Dean Henderson would be a far better option.

They may not be good enough, but better that risk than the certain liability that is the Everton keeper in this form.

Man of the Match: Nemanja Matic

His team-mate Bruno Fernandes will get a lot of votes but when United were at the best it was the Serbian midfielder was controlling the game. He looks as assured as he has in a United shirt at present.

Player Ratings

Everton: Pickford 6, Coleman 6, Keane 7, Holgate 7, Baines 7, Walcott 5, Davies 6, Gomes 7, Sigurdsson 7, Calvert-Lewin 7, Richarlison 7.

Subs: Sidibe 6. Keane 6. Bernard 6.

Manchester United: De Gea 6, Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 7, Matic 8, Fred 6, Fernandes 8, Martial 6, Greenwood 6.

Subs: Mata 6. Ighalo 6. Williams 6.

Match Highlights:

3' GOAL! Wow. What a howler from David De Gea. He dallies over the ball and then Calvert-Lewin runs at him, dangles his leg out with back turned and it ricochets off him and into the net

5' Great save from De Gea. It's not quite making amends but after Calvert-Lewin races onto Keane's ball forward and pokes towards the far post but the Spanish stopper pushes wide.

7' Off the bar! Matic strikes from the edge of the box and has Pickford beaten but sees the effort come back off the bar. What a start.

32' GOAL! Lovely hit from Bruno Fernandes from 25 yards out, but questions have to be asked about Jordan Pickford.

57' Hits the post! Beautiful free kick from Sigurdsson hits the upright and bounces back towards Richarlison who hits wide on the volley.

90' Great save from Pickford. He first pushed away an effort from Fernandes that he should have stopped but then moved across his line to stop the rebound from Ighalo with his feet.

90+2' GOAL! Own goal from Maguire. They'll check in on VAR. Sigurdsson was offside behind Maguire but it did not hit him.

90+2' Disallowed. De Gea made a fine save from Sigurdsson then the ball came back to Calvert-Lewin. His shot hit Maguire and the Icelander sitting on the floor lifted his legs to let the ball go past him and into the net. Is harsh but probably the right call.

Key stats

7 - Most goalkeeping errors leading to goals in the Premier League - shared by David De Gea, Jordan Pickford, Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno.