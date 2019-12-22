An egregious error from goalkeeper David de Gea followed by a Troy Deeney penalty gave Watford a much-needed 2-0 win over Manchester United at Vicarage Road.

For a game largely lacking in quality, it was fitting that the opening of the scoring came from a goalkeeper’s howler. De Gea failed to hold Ismaila Sarr's shot on 50 minutes, fumbling it against the post and into the net.

Four minutes later Sarr was in the thick of the action again, brought down in the area by Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a penalty, duly converted by the Hornets captain.

United had had the best chance of a dull first half when Jesse Lingard was put through on goal, but he chipped over.

And even the introduction of Paul Pogba in the second half wasn't enough for them to salvage anything from the game. Fellow substitute Mason Greenwood squandered their best opportunity after the break, chipping over the bar in a similar fashion to Lingard.

Watford remain bottom but have at least drawn level on points with Norwich City, while United - having missed an opportunity to move fifth - remain in eighth and have their worst points haul at this stage of the season in the Premier League era.

TALKING POINT

United again fail to break down a team sitting back. Solskjaer’s side have been maddeningly inconsistent this season, mixing in poor results like this versus the Premier League’s worst sides with impressive wins over the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. There’s a pattern there, with United struggling to create and take chances against teams that sit deep. Today’s starting front three - Daniel James, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford - are all pacey players who like to play on the break, but Watford largely eliminated that option by playing so deep and United looked lost for other ideas. They were better once Pogba came on, but already 2-0 down by that stage and still unable to score. They need to come up with a better way of approaching games against lowly sides, because everyone knows the recipe for success against this United.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ismaila Sarr (Watford). He scored the first goal, albeit fortuitously, and made the second. He’s a livewire, was the match-winner today and Watford’s best hope of staying up likely revolves around him getting more and more minutes.

Watford celebrate their first goal against Manchester UnitedReuters

KEY MOMENTS

34’ - CHANCE! After some pinball in midfield, the ball drops for Martial and he releases Lingard, who runs through on goal and chips Foster, but also chips the crossbar and sees the ball land on the roof of the net.

50’ - GOAL! Watford 1-0 Man United (Sarr). It's a howler from De Gea! Sarr scuffs a shot into the ground, but De Gea lets it slip straight through his hands at the near post and Watford are ahead.

53’ - PENALTY! Wan-Bissaka brings down Sarr with a rash tackle and Watford have a great chance to double their lead. No doubt about that decision.

54’ - GOAL! Watford 2-0 Man United (Deeney pen). Deeney goes straight down the middle, De Gea gets out of the way and Watford are 2-0 up!

85' - CHANCE! Greenwood takes down a through ball well and looks to lob Foster, but puts too much on it.

PLAYER RATINGS

Watford: Foster 6, Mariappa 6, Kabasele 6, Cathcart 6, Femenia 7, Capoue 6, Doucoure 6, Hughes 5, Sarr 7, Deluofeu 7, Deeney 6. Subs: Chalobah 6, Pereyra 6, Success n/a.

Manchester United: De Gea 4, Wan-Bissaka 5, Lindelof 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 6, McTominay 5, Fred 5, James 4, Lingard 5, Rashford 6, Martial 5. Subs: Greenwood 5, Pogba 6, Mata 5.

KEY STATS