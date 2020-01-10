West Ham looked to have pinched a draw at Bramall Lane when Robert Snodgrass snuck in a low shot at the near post after brilliant work from Declan Rice.

But after a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for an innocuous handball by Rice that won possession for West Ham.

"We’re fuming, livid,” Rice told Sky Sports after the match. “Credit to them, they’ve been excellent all season and won the game.

“I thought we did well, we created chances and missed chances. The goal at the end is a tough one to take because a point on the road here would have been good for us.

"He’s knocked the ball against my hand. I was a full running motion and he’s headed the ball against my hand. Of course if you’re running like that and the ball hits your hand with the rule like it is it’s handball but I’ve not intentionally meant to handle it. VAR have checked it and disallowed the goal – it’s a real kick in the teeth.

"It’s not just the thoughts from me, it’s the thoughts of every Premier League player, pretty much everyone doesn’t want VAR in the game. There have been so many crazy decisions.

“Sometimes it works but you see fans celebrating VAR like it’s a goal – football shouldn’t be like that. The emotions the West Ham fans showed when we equalised was real emotion. We’re all not happy with it but it’s in the game now so we’ve got to get on with it."