Dele Alli scored a brace as Tottenham held on for a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth with Jose Mourinho continuing his perfect winning start as manager.

Having netted in the victories over West Ham and Olympiakos, Alli broke the deadlock after 21 minutes after a lovely ball over the top from Toby Alderweireld and a beautiful touch by Son Heung-Min set the finish up on a plate.

The 23-year-old has been a player reborn under Mourinho and he doubled the advantage in the 50th-minute with another fabulous goal, controlling another pass from deep from Alderweireld, controlling on his chest and tucking it under Aaron Ramsdale.

Alli was involved in Tottenham's third, too, which came about in the 69th-minute. He pulled it wide to Son whose cross to the back post was finished by Moussa Sissoko - a collector's item for the Spurs midfielder, who had gone 69 games without a goal.

Harry Wilson scored a fine free-kick to reduce the arrears and then grabbed another for a brace that had the nerves of the home supporters jangling, but Spurs held on despite some chaotic defending in the dying stages.

The victory sees Spurs leapfrog a host of clubs to move into fifth place, six points behind Chelsea in fourth, while Bournemouth drop down a place to 12th.

TALKING POINT - Alli has a new lease of life, but Spurs defence continues to leak goals

As evidenced by his goalscoring record under his new boss - four goals in seven days - Alli is playing with much more freedom under Mourinho, thanks to a tactical tweak in midfield. It has given the 23-year-old a new lease of life, and having scored just two goals in his last 20 league games, he now has three in his last four. He isn't the only beneficiary of Mourinho's leadership - the Portuguese has given the whole place a lift, with even anchorman Sissoko grabbing a goal, as Spurs claimed their third consecutive win for the first time since April.

A leaky defence is bound to be a cause of concern for Mourinho, though. Tottenham have conceded six goals in the Portuguese's first three games. It's a problem he must address - and rapidly.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Mourinho has taken the shackles off Alli and now Spurs are seeing the best of the young man, as Christian Eriksen continues to rot on the bench. This was another star performance and surely an England recall is on the cards.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 6, Vertonghen 7, Aurier 6, Sanchez 7, Alderweireld 8, Dier 6, Ndombele 6, Sissoko 8, Alli 9, Son 8, Kane 7.. subs: Winks N/A, Lo Celso N/A, Lucas 5.

Bournemouth: Ramsdale 5, Rico 5, S. Cook 6, Ake 6, Stacey 6, Lerma 6, L. Cook 5, Groeneveld 6, Fraser 5, Solanke 6, C. Wilson 5.. subs: Gosling 5, H. Wilson 8.

KEY MOMENTS

21' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Bournemouth: They have been under the cosh for periods but Spurs are in front! A lovely ball over the top from Alderweireld is met by Son, whose beautiful touch leaves Alli with a simple tap in. It's his third Premier League goal of the season and it's met by a fist pump from Mourinho.

50' - GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Bournemouth: Alli at the double! The 23-year-old is like a player reborn under Mourinho and he grabs his and Tottenham's second of the game to put the game beyond Bournemouth. It's another lovely ball over the top from Alderweireld which picks out the run of Alli. He controls on his chest, keeps his balance and tucks it under Ramsdale. Fabulous goal.

69' - GOAL! Tottenham 3-0 Bournemouth: A collector's item as Sissoko scores Tottenham's third - it's his first goal in 95 appearances! Alli pulls it wide to Son, he stands up a beautiful cross to Sissoko and he side-foots it home to send the home supporters wild!

73' - GOAL! Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth: Harry Wilson pulls one back for the Cherries with a lovely free-kick on the edge of the penalty area. Perhaps there's life in this game yet?

90'+5 - GOAL! Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth: Harry Wilson has his second of the game, Bournemouth have their second - nerves are jangling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

KEY STATS

Moussa Sissoko scored his first Premier League goal in 69 appearances, since netting against Huddersfield in September 2017.

Dele Alli scored two goals in a Premier League game for the first time since April 2018 (vs Chelsea), and for the first time in a Premier League home game since January 2017 (also vs Chelsea).