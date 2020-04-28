‘Stick or Twist’ is back and the power is very much in your hands once again. This week, we’re looking at Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin whose club form has left us wondering whether an England call-up is next on the agenda…

Each week we'll analyse the performance of a player or manager during the 2019/20 season

Bright Spark

It may be cliché, but Everton’s season has been a tale of two halves. It began with promise under the leadership of Marco Silva however, this optimism quickly turned to despair as the Toffees plummeted into the relegation zone – relative unchartered territory for a club of their stature. There was little room for sentimentality and just before Christmas, Silva got the sack leaving Duncan Ferguson to take the reins. His first task was to navigate a side void of confidence past Chelsea at Goodison Park and his team rose to the occasion – playing with the passion, spirit and desire that had been lacking previously. That day, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the bright spark and netted a brace which contributed to his current tally of 13 goals in 27 Premier League appearances. He boasts a clinical edge and positional awareness in the box, pace to run in-behind and height for playing the target man. He gives Everton versatility in their tactical approach and has been key to the Renaissance which Carlo Ancelotti is orchestrating.

Class Teacher

Since the Italian’s arrival, Calvert-Lewin has been one of the first names on the team sheet. A fine run of form will have gone a long way to cementing his place in Ancelotti’s long-term plans. The young striker still has plenty of room for development and a class teacher from which to learn from. Ancelotti has worked with some of the world’s best players and nurtured them to achieve their potential. At the age of 23, Calvert-Lewin has time on his side while Everton as a club are only at the beginning of a promising journey. He seems to have the right mentality, attitude and desire to improve that is required for young players to fulfil their dreams. Should he continue to blossom in the same fashion, the situation could arise where he begins to attract attention from elsewhere and the battle for his services will commence. For now, he is virtually guaranteed regular first team football and has earned his place in Ancelotti’s good books leaving him nicely poised to thrive under the new regime.

Next Step

How the next step comes about for Calvert-Lewin is an interesting thought. He’s young and ambitious therefore his future on Merseyside will depend largely on whether Everton can match that ambition. Should another club come calling, there are several factors that might influence the striker to consider a change of scene to further his career. A young Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene in Everton blue before departing for pastures new, blissfully unaware of the heights he would go on to reach, could Calvert-Lewin follow the blueprint? On the other hand, he is comfortably at the focal point of what Ancelotti is looking to build at Goodison Park. There is potential for the striker to become a long-term fixture for the Toffees. As the club progresses, so should he. However, opportunities to further his career are not entirely dependent on club football. Calvert Lewin is yet to represent his country at senior level – should this be the next target on his bucket list?

England's forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (L) celebrates a goal during the U-20 World Cup final football match between England and Venezuela in Suwon on June 11, 2017 Image credit: Getty Images

England Chances

Before the postponement of Euro 2020, there were discussions about the potential makeup of the squad that Gareth Southgate would choose to represent England at the tournament. One of the key areas up for debate were the attacking options. Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford were facing a race against time to be fit for selection meaning there were opportunities for others to prove their worth. Tammy Abraham made a strong case, Danny Ings flirted with contention after a hot run of form, while Calvert-Lewin’s name appeared to drift casually under the radar. When football returns, Everton’s main man will have more time to show Southgate that he deserves a place in the squad. The England boss has invested heavily in the next generation of young players and Calvert-Lewin fits that bill. There will be hefty competition and the race for a place will be fierce. However, if Calvert-Lewin can keep pace with the best of them then surely it will only be a matter of time before the phone starts ringing.

