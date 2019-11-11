The Gabonese forward took over the armband after Granit Xhaka was removed from the role thanks to his row with fans after being substituted in the recent draw with Crystal Palace.

However, some within the club are said to be questioning his relationship with AFTV - formerly known as Arsenal Fan TV - according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Many fans and the club hierarchy blame AFTV for the rise of negativity in the stands at the Emirates, with many clips of fan rants going viral on social media after bad results.

Aubameyang has apparently been seen to like posts from AFTV and its contributors on Instagram, including some insulting his team-mates and manager Unai Emery.

Furthermore, he has invited one of AFTV's more vitriolic contributors, Troopz, to his player box, which is intended for use by friends and family. This has led to complaints being lodged against him.

However, some people in the club believe that Aubameyang had been shrewd in striking up a relationship with AFTV, making him immune to criticism should his performance level drop.