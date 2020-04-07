The 80-year-old was one of the leading strikers in English football in the 1960s, having scored in excess of 400 goals in his club career, which saw him represent Chelsea, Tottenham, AC Milan and West Ham.

He was also a seasoned England international, scoring 44 goals in 57 appearances, but was absent for his country's World Cup final win over West Germany in 1966 having picked up an injury earlier in the tournament.

It is unclear whether his hospitalisation is connected with the coronavirus pandemic.

Greaves has suffered a string of health problems in recent years. He suffered two strokes of differing severity in 2012 and 2015 and has been in a wheelchair since the second one.

Following his retirement from football, he was a much-loved media personality, both as a pundit and as a television host.