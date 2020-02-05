Aubameyang has just 18 months left on his current contract at the Emirates Stadium and was linked with a transfer away from north London during the transfer window.

Although he was part of a shortlist of strikers the Catalan club looked at, the Spanish champions eventually decided against making an approach for the Gabonese 30-year-old.

Video - Tottenham lead Liverpool in hunt for Turkish goalkeeper - Euro Papers 01:16

When pressed further on the Borussia Dortmund man, Abidal refused to say whether Barca would move for him again, but admitted his admiration for him.

“I know him. He has a profile that has depth. He is important, and in his team he is decisive.

“It is good to bring this profile of player who can be in the market and help you. We’ll see what will happen.”