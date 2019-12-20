Norwegian newspaper Aftenbladet reported the 19-year-old is currently flying to Manchester.

Haaland met United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Austria last Friday to discuss a potential move.

The 19-year-old striker had previously played for Solskjaer when the pair were at Molde in Norway.

Aflie Haaland is also reported to be on the flight, with Solskjaer's agent Jim Solbakken also rumoured to be involved in the transfer.

Erling Haaland is set to move this January, and has also been linked with moves to Salzburg's sister club RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund.

The Norweigian Airlines flight is set to land at 10.15am.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the weekend's game, Solskjaer gave an odd explanation of Haaland's flight:

