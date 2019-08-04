The Merseyside club have brought in the 19-year-old forward for an undisclosed fee, thought to be around £30 million.

Kean is viewed as one of the best young forwards in Europe, scoring six goals in 13 appearances in the 2018-19 Serie A season as Juventus clinched their eighth straight Scudetto.

The Italian revealed his delight at the move to Evertontv.

“I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team,

“I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

Everton manager Marco Silva confirmed Kean was one of the club's "priority signings this summer".

The Portuguese boss praised his new forward, “Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions.

“Of course he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club.”

Kean is Everton's fifth signing of the summer transfer window following Jonas Lössl, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean Philippe-Gbamin to Goodison Park.