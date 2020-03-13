In a tweet on the club's official Twitter account, they said:

"Everton Football Club can confirm that, as a precautionary measure, its entire first-team squad and coaching staff are undertaking a period of self-isolation following medical advice.

"The step has been taken after a first-team player reported symptoms consistent with coronavirus. The Club is in regular contact with the player in question and is monitoring the wellbeing of all players and staff."

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that Chelsea player Callum-Hudson Odoi was suffering from the virus, while Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has also tested postiive.

Three Leicester City players are in quarantine as a precaution, and the Premier League will meet on Friday morning to discuss how the league will or can proceed.