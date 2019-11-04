Getty Images
Everton's Gomes to have surgery on broken ankle
Everton midfielder Andre Gomes will have surgery on Monday after suffering a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle in their Premier League match against Tottenham.
The Portugal international sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday after landing off balance at speed following a tackle from Spurs forward Son Heung-min.
Everton released a statement confirming Gomes would need surgery but did not set out a timeline for his return.
Manager Marco Silva has backed the 26-year-old to make a full recovery.
"We will give all support to Andre and his family," Silva told reporters. "As a group we have to stay together.
"He is seriously injured but I am 100% sure Andre will become stronger as a football player and as a man because he is a fantastic lad, a fantastic professional."
Andre GomesGetty Images
Son was shown a red card for his part in the incident and was in tears in the dressing room afterwards.
On Monday, the 27-year-old was called up to the South Korea squad for two matches later this month and national team coach Paulo Bento said his international team mates would rally around him.
- 'Son can't lift his head, he's crying so much' - Gomes suffers horror injury
- Awful Gomes injury mars Everton-Spurs draw as tearful Son sees red
"What happened in that match is really unfortunate," Bento told Yonhap News Agency. "It doesn't matter which country a player is from. You never want to see anyone get hurt that seriously, but it's also part of the game.
"Heung-min has to pick things up and move forward, and we'll try to help him the best we can."
South Korea play Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier on November 14 before facing Brazil in a friendly five days later in Abu Dhabi.