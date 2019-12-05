A run of three straight Premier League defeats has left Everton 18th in the table, with the club picking up just four wins from their opening 15 league games.

The relegation form has ultimately ended Silva’s 18-month spell at Goodison Park, with the Spaniard initially replacing Sam Allardyce in the summer of 2018.

David Moyes is reportedly in line for a return to Everton, having left the club to take over at Manchester United back in 2013.

That doomed spell at Old Trafford saw Moyes then take charge of Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham all before his original six-year contract with United came to an end in June 2019.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is also among the favourites for the Everton job.

Howe steered Bournemouth to the Premier League in 2015, and has since guided them to steady mid-table finishes after coming 16th in their first-ever top-flight season.

Everton are also said to be preparing an ambitious move for Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico are sixth in La Liga after losing at home to Barcelona on the weekend, and reports suggest Everton are looking to lure the Argentine to Merseyside.

SILVA SACKING ENDS SAGA

Marco Silva manager of Everton dejected during the Premier League match between Liverpool and EvertonGetty Images

Silva's departure from Everton is one of the most dragged out stories of the season so far, and for many it's not a case of why he was sacked but how he managed to last until December?

In truth, the Spaniard has hung on to his job by the skin of his teeth, with two very poor spells of form this season sandwiching a small stretch of games that looked for a moment like saving him.

But his position has now obviously been viewed as untenable following three straight defeats including a battering by rivals Liverpool. Coupled with a defeat two weeks back to bottom-placed Norwich, Everton - despite the talent within their squad - find themselves in a relegation battle heading into Christmas.

Something had to give, and as always, the manager's the first to go.