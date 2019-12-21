The former Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea supremo will take over from caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson after today's game against Arsenal.

After a decorated playing career where he won three scudettos and two European Cups, Ancelotti has won league titles in Italy, France, England and Germany, and three Champions Leagues as a manager.

He replaces Marco Silva at Goodison Park who was sacked after 18 months in charge earlier this month.

"Excited to share the news that I am joining Everton FC," Ancelotti tweeted.

"I am delighted to be back in the Premier League and to be part of this historic club.

"Thank you for your trust in me."

More to follow.