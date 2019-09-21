Everton crashed to back-to-back defeats as Sheffield United continued their bright start to the season with a smash and grab at Goodison Park.

The Blades took the lead completely against the run of play with four minutes left of the first half. From their first corner of the match, Oliver Norwood's corner delivery was bundled into the net, with the last touch coming off Everton's Yerry Mina. Despite the home side's appeals for a suspected foul on Jordan Pickford and after a VAR check, the goal was given.

Everton huffed and puffed in search of an equaliser, with Richarlison squandering their best chance, but the Blades were extremely well organised in defence and starved the hosts of clear-cut opportunities.

Despite registering 16 shots at goal and dominating possession with 70 per cent of the ball, Everton fell behind to the visitors' second and final effort in the 79th-minute when John Lundstrum slipped in substitute Lys Mousset who finished with aplomb past a poor Pickford.

That prompted an early mass exodus from the home supporters, who watched their team fall to their first defeat at Goodison Park of the season, but their third loss in four league games.

Everton, who were jeered off by the few remaining fans at the final whistle, drop to 14th and host Manchester City next Saturday. Sheffield United move to an impressive eighth and entertain Liverpool on the same day.

More to follow…