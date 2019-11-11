Punchy Pool

" Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. "

A fairly famous quote from Mike Tyson about some opponent or other's plan to beat the self-styled 'Most Dangerous Man In The World' in some title fight or other.

However, his words are as applicable to this Liverpool side as they were to himself. Everyone has a plan until this Liverpool side chins you.

The Reds have been the recipients of - according to perceived wisdom - substantial rubs of the green this season; whether that be Dean Henderson throwing one in his own net in a 1-0 win at Sheffield United, or Leicester's Marc Albrighton booting Sadio Mane in the box in stoppage time to give Liverpool a late penalty in a 2-1 win, or lax marking against Manchester United in the 1-1 draw.

However, a lot of that 'luck' is down to simple cause and effect. The cause being Liverpool (metaphorically) punching teams in the face with their rampant attitude to football, its effect being other teams making poor decisions. It is a fairly exhausting endeavour watching Jurgen Klopp's side play; playing against them must be debilitating - there's zero respite, no fraction of a second to evaluate, only constant pressure, sort of like Mike Tyson punching you in the face.

It is as mentally taxing as it is physically taxing and said taxation leads to errors, like throwing one in the net or making a needless challenge in the last minute.

Liverpool, like all teams, will be the beneficiaries of luck over the course of a season and, to be fair, an argument could be made that they were lucky not to concede a penalty when the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold's arm in the first half of their 3-1 win against Manchester City at Anfield.

However, the idea they are overly lucky is classic confirmation bias - the other perceived instances of luck coupled with one borderline piece of luck confirming luck that is not really there.

Liverpool were excellent again against City, haranguing and harassing them into submission. They have been punching people in the face all season, and it could see them win a first league title in 30 years.

Xhaka goes in on Arsenal fans

So Granit Xhaka is off then. Don't believe The Warm-Up, read the midfielder's quotes below (via Swiss newspaper Blick):

" When my shirt number lit up on the board of the fourth official and then broke jealous jubilation of their own fans, that hit me very much and stirred up. It was very painful and frustrating. For me, this reaction is still incomprehensible, especially in this vehemence and how extremely hostile I was here. "

"Since I can remember, the fans are an integral part of my sport. And I have a lot of respect from the beginning for the commitment and hardships fans take to help us players.

"Justifiable criticism of them makes you grow as an athlete. And the power and energy that they put into the game makes every athlete love football even more.

"I feel like part of a big football family. ‘But when you get scolded by this very footballing family in times when you are already being attacked massively, it hurts a lot.

"By that I do not mean that I can not stand criticism. If I and the team do not play well, we have to listen to it and work on it.

"But if you offend and insult your own captain, bring restlessness and bad mood into the team you actually support. That makes no sense to me and weakens the cohesion."

Yup, January can't come quick enough for everyone involved.

VAR has rotted the whole game - every aspect of it

Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Jose Mourinho and Vincent Kompany was a powder keg of a studio line up for a powder keg of a game in Manchester City and Liverpool.

Yet, they spent the first 20 minutes of the post-match chat going through whether there one, two or no handballs in the build-up to the opening goal.

VAR was meant to eradicate such debates - it is has failed to do so and is a confused mess VAR. A complete mess. No one really understands it and that is because it is implemented differently depending on the day of the week.

Launch it in the bin.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Raheem Sterling

Was phenomenal in the face of incessant booing during the Liverpool-City game on Sunday.

Why on earth Liverpool fans feel the need to boo a player who left to become a better player and has become a better player is anyone's guess.

But, yea, Sterling showed why he is one of the best players in the world.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 10: Referee Michael Oliver has words with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in LiGetty Images

Zero: Phil Neville

The Lionesses are demonstrably worse off since a guy with no managerial experience popped up to take over a national team that was on the up.

The 2-1 reverse against Germany was their fifth defeat in seven. Time for a change there.

IN OTHER NEWS

