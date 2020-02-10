Pickford has been a regular pick in the England since 2018 and was the hero in the last World Cup, helping England beat Colombia on penalties to reach the round of 16.

However, Pickford says that he feels as though he has to deal with more scrutiny that other players do and that some of the criticism from sections of the media is unfair.

"Everyone hates you, for some reason, that's part of being an England player," he said.

"I think the press and everybody, the punters - look at Gary Neville - they just want to come for England players.

"You have got to live with it, you have got to learn. I know what I am capable of and I know what I am good at.

"Look at Joe Hart when he was number one. He got pelters every week.

"You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself as an individual, on the pitch and in training.

"It's looking after things on the pitch for Everton that is my main aim. That gets you picked for England.

"It's funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England but then you get back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. As a person, I don't let it affect me."

Pickford made an error in Everton's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, letting a tame Christian Benteke shot through his legs but says he was lucky that he was fortunate not to pick up a serious knee injury.

"I've watched the goal. I'm lucky I haven't done my cruciate (knee ligaments), to be honest. My foot planted. It was a foot save and I have led with my hand," he added.

"I couldn't get my leg out. It was stuck. It happens. But I am mentally strong. I'm disappointed but it doesn't affect us."