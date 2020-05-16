Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom is ill in hospital, according to a tweet from his Twitter account.

Samson, who made 394 appearances for the Gunners in the 1980s and played 86 times for the Three Lions, does not have coronavirus.

The tweet read: "He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19. Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Arsenal replied: "We're thinking of you all right now. Sending our love and support to Kenny and those close to him."

Sansom has had well-publicised issues with alcoholism and gambling and has previously revealed he considered suicide in 2015.

