Football
Premier League

Ex-England and Arsenal defender Sansom in hospital

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Kenny Sansom

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom is ill in hospital, according to a tweet from his Twitter account.

Samson, who made 394 appearances for the Gunners in the 1980s and played 86 times for the Three Lions, does not have coronavirus.

The tweet read: "He is being well cared for and does not have Covid-19. Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."

Premier League

Lampard intent on Willian, Giroud contract extensions

2 HOURS AGO

Arsenal replied: "We're thinking of you all right now. Sending our love and support to Kenny and those close to him."

Sansom has had well-publicised issues with alcoholism and gambling and has previously revealed he considered suicide in 2015.

Premier League

Emery: I spoke to Zaha but was given Pepe instead

14 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Not right players to be tested ahead of key workers, says Foster

15 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballPremier League
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League Standings

16 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Results

17 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Who is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final

22 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Lampard intent on Willian, Giroud contract extensions

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

See Barcelona's coronavirus protocol in action when Ter Stegen arrives for training

00:00:46
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:00
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
Tour de France

Bernal makes history with Tour triumph as Ewan wins on Champs-Elysees

28/07/2019 AT 19:20
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

What actually happens when Tour de France cyclists needs a pee... - Story Time with Carlton Kirby

11/05/2020 AT 12:51
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Regeneration: How Holland got their groove back

04/06/2019 AT 09:18
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores utterly ridiculous 500th career goal - VIDEO

16/09/2018 AT 06:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleLampard intent on Willian, Giroud contract extensions
Next articleWho is the greatest ever Premier League player? Vote now in the final