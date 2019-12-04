City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points on Tuesday with a 4-1 win at Burnley.

It prompted Sinclair to tweet: “Bin dippers we’re coming for you.”

After a backlash, he then tweeted: ”So sensitive...clam down you’re still 8 points ahead.”

Sinclair has since deleted the first tweet, with the ‘bin dippers’ jibe seen as a derogatory term referring to the city of Liverpool’s struggles with poverty, particularly in the 1980s.

Sinclair went on to apologise on Wednesday morning: