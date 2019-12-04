Getty Images
Sinclair apologises for Liverpool ‘bin dippers’ jibe
Former Manchester City player Trevor Sinclair has apologised for his ‘bin dipper’ tweet aimed at Liverpool.
City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to eight points on Tuesday with a 4-1 win at Burnley.
It prompted Sinclair to tweet: “Bin dippers we’re coming for you.”
After a backlash, he then tweeted: ”So sensitive...clam down you’re still 8 points ahead.”
Sinclair has since deleted the first tweet, with the ‘bin dippers’ jibe seen as a derogatory term referring to the city of Liverpool’s struggles with poverty, particularly in the 1980s.
Sinclair went on to apologise on Wednesday morning:
" To any fan that was offended by what I wrote last night I apologize. It was a throw away line regarding closing the gap. It wasn’t my intention to offend anyone, especially from a social stance. I’m a working class lad and understand how it’s been taken. Sorry"
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react