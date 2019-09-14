Having been smashed 4-1 by Liverpool on the opening day of the season, most expected a similar result against the reigning Premier League champions, especially as the Canaries were severely depleted in defence with Max Aarons and skipper Christoph Zimmerman injured and Timm Klose already ruled out with a long-term injury.

City were unbackable 1/10 favourites but the home side did not read the scipt.

The Canaries came out firing and went two up in the first half an hour and Teemu Pukki's sixth of the season just after half-time proved crucial as they held on in the final stages.

"I can't praise enough the spirit and mentality of my players because it was an unbelievably complicated week," Norwich boss Daniel Farke said.

"It is a great day for us, for the whole club and for the supporters. Carrow Road is absolutely buzzing and it's a win for our owners because they are such kind-hearted people and we cannot ask for better owners."

The result sees Norwich move up to 12th in the table.