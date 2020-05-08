Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) replaces Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford.

FIFA has said teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match as a temporary measure and competitions can also choose to stop using VAR.

The change in the rules, from three subs to five, will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

It will be up to individual competition organisers to implement the rule, while competitions currently using VAR are also free to discontinue its use on restarting.

Football's rule-making body IFAB agreed to make the change to the rules "based on a proposal received from FIFA seeking to protect player welfare", the statement added.

FIFA added that, to avoid disruption to the game, each team would have to make their substitutions in a maximum of three slots plus the half-time interval.

Football has been at a standstill since mid-March but many leagues and federations are still hoping to complete the season. To do so they would have to cram fixtures into a shorter period than usual once games restart.

"The temporary amendment comes into force with immediate effect, and has been made as matches may be played in a condensed period in different weather conditions, both of which could have impacts on player welfare," FIFA said.

"The IFAB and FIFA will determine at a later stage whether this temporary amendment would need to be extended further (e.g. for competitions due to be completed in 2021)."

FIFA did not give further details on the decision regarding the use of VAR.

Italy's referees' association said last month that it represented a potential health hazard as video assistant officials often worked from cramped conditions in vans or portable units where social distancing was impossible.

