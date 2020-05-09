The Premier League and Scottish football is in disarray, Odion Ighalo wants to stay at Manchester United, and Raheem Sterling is offered a huge deal by Puma.

50 players may miss out on PL restart

Around 50 players are expected to miss the restart of the Premier League, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that two or three players from each club may miss the games as they are concerned about their own vulnerability, or have family members who are at risk of complications from the disease. Sergio Aguero has already expressed his concerns.

Paper Round’s view: If a player doubts the ability of the club to keep him safe, then it benefits nobody to force him back to work. The country came close to being overwhelmed once and there is every chance it could be in the second wave. It would be understandable especially if those with vulnerable family members were unwilling to take the risk with coronavirus.

Ighalo wants to extend United stay

Manchester United’s on-loan striker Odion Ighalo wants to extend his loan period with the club, says the Sun. The 30-year-old Nigerian striker is set to return to China at the end of May, but he wants to stay on at least until the season is completed. However his side Shanghai Shenhua want him back in action for them as soon as possible.

Paper Round’s view: Ighalo’s four goals in eight games had shown that United were missing a striker willing to work hard, and it compensated for the absence of Marcus Rashford after his back injury. Rashfor is likely ready to return soon, but with the compressed schedule for the restart then it would be handy to keep Ighalo on until the season is completed, or Champions League football is secured.

Sterling deal causes tension

The Daily Mail reports that Raheem Sterling has an offer of £100 million on the table from German sports kit manufacturer Puma. His current sponsorship deal is set to end with Nike, freeing him up for a new deal. The offer from Puma has caused tensions at the company though, who have taken government cash and furloughed their existing employees due to coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Nobody really needs £100 million, but with the surfeit of cash sloshing around at the higher bounds of capital, these kinds of deals are inevitable. On the other hand, governments need to offer support to ensure that the economy does not dissolve due to the pandemic. The two things aren’t really related: if high pay needs to be tackled, then the law, not posturing, should be the way to do it.

SPL in disarray

Scottish football has returned to disagreement and rancour after plans to enlarge three leagues fell apart. There were suggestions that the top three divisions could add more teams in order to facilitate promotion and negate the need for any premature relegations. The talks have fallen apart, according to the Telegraph, and Hearts could be relegated if the top flight does not resume.

Paper Round’s view: There have been few signs of productive talks coming out of Scottish football since the decision to postpone the end of the season, and those signs are yet to change. There may be time yet for a resolution but it seems self-interest (as in other countries) is ruling hearts and minds for now.

