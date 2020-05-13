Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper believes that footballers simply have to get back to work despite the coronavirus pandemic gripping Europe.

As the Bundesliga gets back to action this weekend, several Premier League stars have voiced their fears about returning to playing, including Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Danny Rose.

With a vaccine not expected until much later in the year, Lehmann believes that now is the time to put fears to one side and get on with playing, pointing out that for fit and healthy young men, the risks of a serious case minimal.

"In the end, you have to live with it, because the only thing that this lockdown is based on is the hope that eventually we are going to find a vaccine or some medicine which cures it. But there’s only hope," Lehmann told beIN Sports.

"So far we don’t have anything. Because of that, you cannot shut down everything. So you have to get on with it.

"As long as the symptoms are not that bad, I think players have to cope with it. We have plenty of players who were actually infected, and most of them did not even show any symptoms.

"So I think for young, healthy, people with a strong immune system it’s not such a big concern."

Lehmann himself was tested positive for coronavirus, but has subsequently recovered. He recently suggested letting a small number of fans attend matches, with the condition that they were sat distantly from one another.

