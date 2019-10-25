The 70-year-old has seemingly been biding his time after leaving the Emirates, having been linked with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and a role at FIFA since.

However, he has now revealed that attractive offers had come in but he turned them down due to issues within his family.

"Until now I had refused to come back because we were having health problems in the family," he is quoted as saying by RMC.

"The offers came always at a moment where I could not or did not want to come back."

Wenger revealed that he misses several elements about managing a team, including even the English weather.

"Personally I liked [the rain]. Because I come from a region where we have rainy Wednesdays too, yes I miss that!

"It's contact with people I miss, to be in the same boat, to share the same emotions, the wins, the losses.

"I deal with pressure quite well because I've done everything in my life, so I miss it."