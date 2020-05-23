Football
Premier League

Former Spurs boss Pochettino open to Premier League return

Mauricio Pochettino

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino said he is open to coaching again in the Premier League and will make a decision on his future based on the kind of project put to him by any potential employer, whether in the top six or not.

The Argentine took Spurs to the Champions League final last year but his side were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool. He was sacked in November, ending a successful but ultimately trophy-less 5-1/2 years in charge of the club.

Reports in the British media have said the 48-year-old is among the top contenders to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United if a proposed Saudi-backed takeover of the club goes through.

"I love England," Pochettino told Sky Sports. "My idea is to keep living in London, but at the same time I'm open to different countries, to listen and see what happens.

"I'm ready and we're a much better coaching staff now. We've learnt a lot from our experiences at Espanyol, Southampton and Tottenham. We have a lot to provide to the people that will trust in us in the future," he said of himself and assistant coach Jesus Perez, goalkeeping coach Toni Jimenez and others he has brought with him from previous clubs.

Play Icon
WATCH

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

00:01:26

Pochettino said the status of his next club was not as important as their plans.

"There are two things that are important -- one is... the fans that are behind every club," Pochettino said. "That's the structure that keeps alive all the companies that provide the entertainment that is football.

"The other is the ideas of the clubs. Every club and company have different cultures, philosophies, ways of working. They all have different plans for success.

  • Premier League confident about June restart
  • Kante prepared to miss rest of season due to COVID-19 concerns - reports
  • Hertha hit four past Union to ease to victory in the Berlin derby

"To be successful at one club you need to win the Champions League or Premier League, but for others it's to finish in the top four or six."

Pochettino suggested he was also open to taking over at a club outside England's top six.

"The problem is which clubs are top six? The top six always changes. Tottenham is not in the top six, Arsenal is not in the top six," Pochettino said.

"You need to respect all the clubs. All the clubs are working so hard and investing money... I don't think you can underestimate any club."

