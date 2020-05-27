Football
Premier League

Four positive coronavirus tests in latest round of Premier League testing

Premier League coronavirus

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

The Premier League have confirmed that four players or staff members have tested positive for coronavirus from the latest round of testing.

The third round of testing saw 1,008 tests carried out and the four positive results mean there have now been 12 positive cases since testing was started in the Premier League.

Premier League clubs on Wednesday voted unanimously to return to contact training, including tackling, as the top-flight moved a step closer to a resumption.

Players and staff will continue to be tested twice a week, with the capacity increased from 50 to 60 tests per club for the fourth round of testing.

In a statement the Premier League said: "The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 25 May and Tuesday 26 May, 1008 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, four have tested positive from three clubs.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

