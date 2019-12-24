Rudiger was accused of simulation by Mourinho, with the Portuguese manager accusing the defender of encouraging the referee to send Son Heung-min off for his challenge on Sunday.

Spurs lost 2-0 against Chelsea, but the game was overshadowed by a report of racist abuse by Rudiger.

Mourinho said: "I'm not speaking about the racism incident, this is another thing. I am speaking about that incident, the red card.

"In the Premier League I love there is no space also for what Rudiger did. Stand up and play, man. This is the Premier League."

Chelsea's French defender Kurt Zouma (R) and Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger (2nd L) reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in LondonGetty Images

Lampard said it was "disappointing" that Mourinho chose to impugn the German's integrity after the match.

"I do defend Toni firmly on it," he said.

"With Toni, in this incident when he's having to post after the game about something we know is a huge deal [racism], I think to question his integrity in that time is disappointing for sure.

"Pretty universally, certainly what I heard in the commentary and the post-match reflection was that the Son incident was a red card.

"It wasn't brutal but it was instinctive that warrants a red card in the modern day. It was pretty clear that was the case. I wouldn't question Toni's integrity on that."

Lampard continued: "I saw Toni's social media post, I thought it was well put, from the heart and something that he feels very strongly about.

"I'll speak to him today when I see him. I would like to think the players know I am with them on anything like this.

"I'll have the same conversation with Toni that I had with Tammy after the incident earlier this year.

"And I will tell them and take the time to make sure he knows I support him, and that I support all my players in this situation."

Tottenham have appealed to have Son's red card rescinded, while they have said there is "inconclusive" evidence regarding Rudiger's report of hearing monkey noises directed at him from the crowd.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a Chelsea fan over a racially aggravated public order offence against Son.