Pulisic is his club's sole summer acquisition, with his move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund having been confirmed in January, before Chelsea were hit with a transfer ban.

The USA international scored twice and won a penalty in the 5-3 win over the Austrian side and new manager Lampard believes he has the ability to adapt to the Premier League.

"I was very impressed with the way that he took the goals," Lampard said after the match.

"As a winger in the Premier League, he has to adapt to that league.

"He is young but with huge potential and I am happy for him."