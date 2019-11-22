His comments come off the back of his former manager, Jose Mourinho, taking the reins at the north London club.

Rewind to 2015 when Mourinho was reunited with Chelsea in his second stint as manager. Asked if he had been tempted to join Tottenham after an approach from Daniel Levy, his response was categorically clear: "I would not take the job because I love Chelsea supporters too much".

Fast forward four years and the Portuguese filled the hot seat left by Maurico Pochettino within 12 hours of his departure.

Although Lampard insisted that he respected Jose’s right to work, he took the opportunity to reassure Chelsea fans he would never be caught making the same switch, saying:

" I can firmly say no, and you can replay that in 10 years. It wouldn't happen. "