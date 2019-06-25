Lampard, 41, was installed as favourite for a return to Stamford Bridge after Maurizio Sarri departed to take over at Juventus on June 16.

Lampard netted a club-record 211 goals for Chelsea during a golden 13-year career at Stamford Bridge and lifted 11 major trophies including the 2012 Champions League.

According to reports, Chelsea will pay Derby £4m in compensation to land their former midfielder.

“Derby County Football Club can confirm that they have granted permission for Chelsea Football Club to speak to Frank Lampard about the vacant managerial position at Stamford Bridge,” said a statement on Derby’s website.

“With pre-season fast approaching for both clubs it is hoped this will allow Chelsea to swiftly conclude their discussions.

“The club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so.”