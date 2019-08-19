MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

The Warm-Up is all for #LampardOut

Look, it might be a joke or sarcasm on the socials but there it was in black and white: #LampardOut. It was definitely sarcasm, it must be, for the love of some deity.

However, you know what, The Warm-Up is all for it. Get Frankie boy out the door. Now The Warm-Up would like to be clear here, The Warm-Up has all the respect in the world for Frank Lampard and Frank Lampard's Chelsea. But what on earth, aside from being a club legend, did Lampard do to get the job? One season at a stacked Derby County that ended in a distinct lack of Premier League promotion.

Jobs for the boys this one. Frank Lampard might very well be a great coach at some point in the not so distant future but did Frank Lampard have a body of coaching excellence to afford him a shot at the job? Nope, not for The Warm-Up. So rather than #LampardOut it is more of a #LampardShouldHaveNeverBeenIn.

In the interests of fairness, Chelsea were pretty decent against Leicester in their 1-1 draw on Sunday.

James Maddison just bodied Jeremy Clarkson

For a marauding, scuttling midfielder, The Warm-Up would not have James Maddison down as one for a big reducer on a Sunday evening.

However, the 22-year-old took to social media on Sunday night to absolutely put one on Jeremy Clarkson.

Yup, Jeremy Clarkson decided to reference Maddison's haircut in a critique of his performance against Chelsea. Now, the former Norwich man improved as the game went on but he exceeded anything he could have done on the pitch with an absolute hair-based bodying.

To be clear, The Warm-Up knows the above is irrelevant drivel but The Warm-Up loves nothing more than hair chat. Literally loves it.

James MaddisonGetty Images

Trippier running the show in Madrid

Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid raised an eyebrow or two. How would a defender, who had apparently forgotten how to defend, fare in Diego Someone's defence-orientated Atleti?

Well, absolutely tremendously as it turns out. For the Bury Beckham has fully embraced his inner Bury Beckham by throwing over cross after cross for Joao Felix, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa. Turns out these lads absolutely love a cross.

He has had a fairly spectacular pre-season for a player who had an absolute dog of a season last year, and he followed that up with an assist 23 minutes into his Liga debut.

Simeone has played a blinder by the way - once he realised he can't defend for toffee, he thought, 'fair enough I'll just turn him into a, erm, half forward'. Simeone is a top, top hipster.

Atleti would go on to win the game against Getafe 1-0. Trippier with the assist, of course.

IN THE CHANNELS

The Ghostbusters rocked up to sort out some bees in Brazil.

Bit heavy-handed if you ask The Warm-Up.

HAT-TIP

Missing Jack Lang's word sorcery? No problem, here he is doing a deep dive on Dani Alves.

Lovely stuff.

RETRO CORNER

In a tenuous link to Chelsea, here is Ruud Gullit being Ruud Gullit for Chelsea in the Premier League.

COMING UP

Nick Miller is on Warm-Up duty on the morrow. He'll be picking through the remnants of Manchester United's season after they get shoed by Wolves.