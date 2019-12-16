The Swede, who spent his best years as a player at the north London club, took over on a temporary basis after the sacking of Unai Emery following a two-month run without a league win.

That has not helped the Gunners' fortunes, however, with the team having won only one of four Premier League games under his tutelage and Ljungberg wants clarity sooner rather than later.

"We all want to help, but Per [Mertesacker, academy manager] is doing another job at the same time and doing a great run to help, all the other staff are trying to chip in and help but a decision needs to be made so we have the same resources as other clubs. It's not easy for Per, we have to fix that.

"I've said to the club, it's a great, great honour to do this. I think it needs to be cleared up to make a decision, so everybody knows, but that's up to the club.

"I'm very honoured, and try to do things as good as I can, but I think as well it would be good to make a decision, regardless of what it is."

Arsenal will look to reverse their fortunes when they travel to Everton on Saturday.