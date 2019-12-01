The Swede is in temporary charge of the club, where he played between 1998 and 2007, after the sacking of Unai Emery in midweek after the Europa League loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Ljungberg had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to thank for a point at Carrow Road after the former Borussia Dortmund striker scored twice, but his nerves were shot after his first goal, a retaken penalty that was originally missed, only for VAR to grant Arsenal a reprieve for encroachment.

"I think I had a heart-attack twice!" he told Sky Sports.

"But from what I heard it was quite obvious, that’s what the results are for.

"The most important thing was for Aubameyang to have the mental strength to score the second penalty after missing the first one."

Though he was disappointed with the eventual result, Ljungberg was keen to stress that he was encouraged by some elements of his team's performance.

"We started the game really well, that’s how I want to play football.

"But we need to work on the transitions, we dominated and they break us too easily.

"In the beginning I saw a lot of things we worked on in training, but we need to score goals and take the lead.

"I want this club to do well, it is only winning that counts: I wanted to win the games so I am disappointed but I have also seen some positive things.