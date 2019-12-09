The Gunners clinched an overdue 3-1 win at West Ham as they climbed back into the top half of the Premier League.

They were staring down another defeat after a miserable opening hour at the London Stadium, but burst into life with a quickfire treble via Gabriel Martinelli, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to banish their miserable spell.

"It means so much for the players," Ljungberg told Sky Sports. "They have been living under enormous pressure and you see it in their performances.

"I don’t think any of us can really imagine [what the players were going through], but you could see they’ve been a bit low.

"If you were in the dressing room now, you could see what a relief it was."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates the 2nd Arsenal goal with (R) Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019Getty Images

The victory is particularly welcome given Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all awaiting them over the festive period.

“We still have a lot of things to work on,” Ljungberg added.

"We’re not perfect in any shape or form, so we enjoy tonight and then start working again tomorrow."