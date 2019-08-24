Le Buzz

With United 1-0 down in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford, Rashford was presented with a perfect opportunity to level the scores.

But the England striker squandered the big chance as he struck the inside of the post after Scott McTominay was brought down in the box.

It comes after Paul Pogba missed against Wolves at Molineux in controversial fashion.

The Frenchman was fouled by Conor Coady and got up to take the spot-kick, despite failing with three penalties last season and Rashford scoring from one against Chelsea on the opening weekend.

Paul Pogba v WolvesGetty Images

But now it is Rashford who has blundered from the penalty spot with United trailing.