Gabriel Jesus bagged a brace as Manchester City survived a gaffe from Claudio Bravo to beat Everton 2-1 at home.

Pep Guardiola made five changes to the side that beat Sheffield United, giving starts to Ben Foden and Eric Garcia after a busy festive period.

Carlo Ancelotti aimed to continue Everton’s good form since the departure of Marco Silva, and set his side up to be hard to beat playing three central defenders.

Foden thought he had an early goal but saw it chalked off on a VAR review for an earlier offside. City continued to create chances, but Everton were rarely on the ropes in the first half.

In the second half, two quick-fire goals from Jesus rewarded City’s patient approach play as the Brazilian striker worked the space between defenders.

A wayward pass from Claudio Bravo gave Everton hope when Theo Walcott's cross-shot allowed Richarlison to tap in at the back post, but City were able to hold on for the three points.

Talking Point - City seem tired

Against Sheffield United, in their previous game, they were clearly the side with the most quality and that was the case against Everton too. But this side is far from the inspired unit Guardiola won the league with last season, and playing both Rodri and Fernandinho in defence highlighted the lack of depth in some areas. Perhaps they are physically or mentally fatigued, but they could be helped by a couple of signings this January.

Man Of The Match - Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Both goals from Jesus were earned through his cleverness in finding space in the channel between defenders, and he was helped by City’s midfield supplying him with accurate passes. His clinical finish proved to be the difference between the sides.

Gabriel JesusGetty Images

Matchcast: Full Match Stats And Commentary

Player Ratings

Manchester City: Bravo 5, Cancelo 6, Fernandinho 6, E Garcia 6, Mendy 6, Rodrigo 6, Gundogan 6, Mahrez 7, Foden 6, De Bruyne 6, Jesus 8. Subs: Sterling 6, Silva 6.

Everton: Pickford 6, Holgate 6, Mina 6, Coleman 6, Digne 6, Sidibe 6, Sigurdsson 5, Delph 6, Davies 6, Richarlison 6, Calvert-Lewin 5. Subs: Walcott 6, Kean 6.

Key Events

9’ - BRAVO SAVE - Holgate picks out Sidibe, he lays it back to Sigurdsson, who lifts a reverse pass over the top for Coleman, and he forces Bravo into a fingertip save.

13’ - GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Everton. Foden scores - Cancelo plays a one-two with Mahrez towards the touchine, and Cancelo squares a cross from inside the box to the back post, allowing Foden to convert...

14’ - ... But unfortunately for City, it's OFFSIDE. Mahrez received his pass from Cancelo in an offside position, so it's chalked off.

51’ - GOAL! City 1-0 Everton. Jesus scores - Jesus receives the ball from Gundogan, between two defenders in the box. He takes a touch back, gives himself space and curls a shot to the top corner that Pickford cannot keep out despite getting a hand to it.

58’ - GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Everton. Jesus scores - Mahrez rolls a pass between defenders to Jesus, who lets the ball run across him to then drill his shot low and past Pickford at the near post.

71’ - GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Everton. Richarlison scores - A poor pass out rom Bravo runs to Keane. He lays it off to Walcott, whose shot comes off Mendy and to Richarlison at the back post to tap in.

Key Stat