Manchester United legend Gary Neville says that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech to Britain on Sunday will have done nothing to allay coronavirus fears among Premier League players.

Johnson's televised announcement on Sunday largely set out a road map out of lockdown for the United Kingdom, with retail and education returning in June and the hospitality industry reopening in July.

However, the 55-year-old's speech has received criticism for mixed messaging, with the PM to give a further statement in the House of Commons on Monday before the online publication of full government advice.

There is a further meeting of Premier League clubs on Monday, which had been delayed from Friday so it would come after Johnson's speech but Neville believes that no form of clarity has been given to professional footballers, with both the top flight and Football League eager to return subject to government backing.

It is believed that the main point of contention in Premier League talks is an uneagerness on the part of relegation-threatened clubs to play at neutral venues, believing that it would unfairly hamper their fight for survival. Clubs have begun welcoming back their players for individual training.

A return in mid-June has been mooted but time is running out for the Premier League to present its restart plan, with UEFA having set a deadline of May 25 for contingency measures to be put in place.

The Bundesliga is due to restart on Saturday, with Borussia Dortmund facing arch rivals Schalke in the first instalment of the newly-resumed season.

