George Baldock earned Sheffield United a point on an afternoon of high drama at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to extend his side's unbeaten away record in the Premier League.

Heung-Min Son gave Spurs a barely deserved lead in the 58th-minute with his third goal in two games, but the visitors responded immediately through David McGoldrick only for VAR to rule the goal out as Baldock was adjudged to be offside by the slightest of margins in the build-up.

The Blades eventually found their equaliser in the 78th-minute after a swift move from the right as Baldock's cross took a deflection off Eric Dier and ended up in the corner, past a helpless Paulo Gazzaniga.

Sloppy Spurs rode their luck in the first half, as the Blades exerted pressure - relentless, at times - without reward. Their best opportunities fell to impressive John Lundstram, who was denied by a post and had another effort roll just wide.

The hosts look weary after their convincing Champions League victory over Red Star Belgrade in midweek, but they improved as the first period wore on and the lively Giovani Lo Celso, handed his first Premier League start, flashed a shot just past the post.

Having failed to register a shot on target in the first half, Mauricio Pochettino made a change at the break, with Harry Winks replacing Tanguy Ndombele. But Chris Wilder's men continued to create the clearer chances after the break with Lys Mousset failing to hit the target having worked an opening with tidy footwork, before the game really burst into life in the last half-hour.

After both goals and drama, Spurs threw their kitchen sink in search of a late winner but substitute Lucas Moura saw a shot from 20 yards tipped over by Dean Henderson, as Pochettino's wait for a first league win since September continues.

The result means Spurs drop to 12th, while newly-promoted Sheffield United, yet to be beaten on their travels, move above Arsenal into fifth spot.

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min celebrates after he scores his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur StadiumGetty Images

TALKING POINT - Yet MORE VAR controversy

Unfortunately the Video Assistant Referee is going to steal the headlines - again. The decision to rule out Sheffield United's equaliser at 1-0 appeared to be the harshest decision. Baldock had a TOE offside in the build-up to the goal. Even the Spurs supporters were joining in with the boos as the decision took almost FOUR minutes to be made. Whatever happened to giving the benefit of doubt to the attacker? Eventually The Blades got their deserved equaliser, even if the visiting supporters couldn't celebrate until the VAR review had been completed.

The final result will pile more pressure on Pochettino, who opted to leave Christian Eriksen on the bench once more. With 12 games played, his side are languishing in 12th and are closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

MAN OF THE MATCH - John Lundstram (Sheffield United)

The Sheffield United midfielder is so calm and composed on the ball. He controlled the tempo of play in the centre of the park in yet another polished performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham: Gazzaniga 7, Aurier 5, Dier 4, Sanchez 7, Davies 5, Sissoko 5, Lo Celso 7, Ndombele 5, Son 7, Alli 6, Kane 5.. subs: Winks 6, Foyth 6, Moura N/A.

Sheffield Utd: Henderson 6, Basham 8, Egan 7, O'Connell 7, Baldock 8, Lundstrum 9, Norwood 7, Fleck 7, Stevens 7, McGoldrick 7, Mousset 7.. subs: Freeman N/A, Robinson N/A

KEY MOMENTS

28' - Great chance - Sheffield United should be ahead! Stevens bends a delightful ball across the face of goal. Sanchez lets it through his legs and Lundstram can only divert it wide with his knee.

30 ' - Post! Fleck's cross to the far post picks out O'Connell. He rolls it back to Lundstram whose first-time shot from 15 yards crashes off the post, with Gazzaniga beaten. Another let-off for Spurs.

58' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Sheffield United: Son gives Spurs a much-needed lead! The Blades are the makers of their own downfall as O'Connell makes a hash of a clearance and Son pounces, slipping it through the legs of Henderson for his third goal in two games!

63 ' - VAR controversy! Spurs' lead is short-lived! Dier is caught sleeping at the far post and McGoldrick is just onside to tap in Steven's low cross! WAIT... It's going to be reviewed by VAR - was Baldock's TOE offside at the far side in the build-up to the goal? My goodness. Agonising wait for the supporters. Boos around the stadium as it takes an age for the decision. More VAR controversy... the goal WON'T stand! Baldock's toe was offside.

78' - GOAL! Tottenham 1-1 Sheffield United: The Blades get their equaliser! Baldock's cross is deflected off Dier and ends up in the back of the net! Wait... it's going to the dreaded VAR - is this one going to be ruled out, too? IT STANDS!

90'+4 - Great save! Moura smashes one from 20 yards and Henderson does terrifically to tip it over the bar! Spurs are piling on the pressure!

KEY STATS