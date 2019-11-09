The Swiss midfielder was seen mouthing and gesturing angrily towards supporters who booed him as he was substituted during the recent home draw with Crystal Palace.

He subsequently explained that he and his family had received a barrage of abuse on social media but was still stripped of the captaincy.

And Emery has admitted that Xhaka may have played his last match for the club.

"I don't know if he's going to play again. I don't know if he is available in his mind to continue helping us and continuing defending the Arsenal shirt.

"Then, if I decide he is in the group with us, if he is ready and 100% in his mind with the decision to help us and to play with his quality helping us. We need that quality and that player.

Video - Emery: Xhaka’s reaction was wrong 00:40

When asked whether a January exit had been discussed with Xhaka, Emery admitted he had "asked that question" but said: "I'm not thinking about that because we're in November and we're going to play a lot of matches in November and December.

"We cannot change him in that two months. The club is speaking with him and we're going to decide how he is and how I'm thinking we use him."