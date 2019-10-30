WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Xhaka doesn’t need to apologise

In a world full of precious souls, each justifying their existence by feigning offence for validation, demands for apologies are not unusual.

Posted a silly tweet age 12? Apologise now. Made a regular joke that someone didn’t find funny? Do the dance of forgiveness. Used the full-flush setting on your toilet for a number one? Call the executioner.

Granit Xhaka knows this all too well. Sure, he used a four-word expletive in the heat of the moment, but do we really have to make him feel so guilty when he was so blatantly antagonised? He knows he had another stinker – he doesn't need thousands of his own fans telling him so.

Does it make his position as Arsenal captain untenable? Perhaps, but 'sorry' isn't going to change that. Anyway, football fans are a fickle bunch. If he sticks one top bins against Wolves at the weekend, only a handful will abstain from celebration. Then a petition will circulate urging the fans who booed him to bake him an apology cake, obviously.

In terms of Arsenal captain tantrums, Xhaka's raised arms and naughty word is nothing. William Gallas had a one-man protest in Birmingham, Cesc Fabregas supposedly offered his own money to leave, Robin van Persie abandoned them for Old Trafford, Laurent Koscielny refused to go on a pre-season tour. That's true anarchy.

No, demanding apologies should be reserved for stuff that actually matters, like…

UEFA need to apologise

…racism.

One qualifier behind closed doors. A second stadium closure, suspended for two years. A £64,000 fine. That’s UEFA’s rate for racist abuse in football. It’s inconceivable.

It’s hard to control the actions of mindless individuals, but what happened in Bulgaria ran much deeper. England’s black players were repeatedly targeted, smiling fans held up ‘No Respect’ shirts and made Nazi salutes, Bulgaria’s manager Krasimir Balakov denied he heard any racist chanting – then used his platform to slam England fans. It was a third such offence in four months.

UEFA have blighted the national game with their response. If any apology is owed, it’s from them.

Bulgaria fans v EnglandGetty Images

You go, Southampton!

In lighter news, credit to Southampton who conceded just three times against Manchester City on Tuesday night. They even managed a goal of their own.

HEROES AND ZEROES

Hero: Edwin van der Sar

For getting amongst it with the Ajax fans (aka making the people stood around him feel slightly awkward).

Zero: Will Grigg

Look, just because you have the world’s greatest chant, doesn’t mean we can’t admonish you. Grigg missed a penalty as Sunderland crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Oxford. Not on fire, blah blah.

IN THE CHANNELS

The Warm-Up LOVES a good free-kick routine.

COMING UP

The travelling Arsenal fans sing Xhaka’s name as he scores (a 91st minute consolation) against Liverpool in the next batch of fourth round matches in the Carabao Cup.

Andi Thomas needs to apologise too – predominantly, for putting my Warm-Up to shame each week. He’s here tomorrow for his latest betrayal.