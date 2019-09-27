Xhaka has already captained Arsenal for six of their eight matches so far this season, and will now do so for the foreseeable future.

There is no confirmation on the vice captain, but the contenders are reported to be Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The decision comes after the departure of former club captain Laurent Koscielny, who forced a move to Bordeaux in the summer.

Over the course of the 2018/19 season, the on-pitch captaincy was shared between Mesut Ozil, Nacho Monreal, Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey and Koscienly.

Only Ozil remains at the club and his future at the club is not guaranteed.