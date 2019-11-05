The Swiss midfielder was jeered on his way off the pitch during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and when he reacted, those jeers turned to boos.

Xhaka subsequently shouted "f*** off" at the home supporters, tore his shirt off and stormed down the tunnel before being left out of the squad for the side's next two games.

The 27-year-old, who is one of five different captains at Arsenal, has not travelled with the team to Portugal, where Emery confirmed on Tuesday that he had relieved Xhaka of his leadership role.

"I have spoken to Granit and he is no longer one of the captains in the group," Emery said.

"As I commented after the night of the game sometimes it’s hard to deal with feelings.

“He made a mistake. As a dressing room we have to be together. We back him. He has played his part.

“We respect the decision of the coach and the club. For us it’s to give him our love and care.”

Emery also confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken over as club captain.

After the incident, Xhaka published a lengthy statement apologising to the fans for his reaction during the Palace game but also highlighting severity of some of the abuse he had been receiving on social media.

"The scenes that took place around my substitution have moved me deeply," Xhaka said.

"I love this club and always give 100% on and off the pitch.

"My feeling of not being understood by the fans, and repeated abusive comments at matches and in social media over the last weeks and months have hurt me deeply.

"People have said things like "We will break your legs", "Kill your wife" and "Wish that your daughter gets cancer".

"That has stirred me up and I reached boiling point when I felt the rejection in the stadium on Sunday."

