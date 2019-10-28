Xhaka was substituted with Arsenal drawing 2-2 against Crystal Palace despite having led 2-0 inside the first 10 minutes.

The Swiss midfielder was replaced by Bukayo Saka but before the youngster made it onto the pitch, his captain's departure was being cheered by Arsenal fans.

Xhaka threw his hands up in the air in anger and then cupped his hand to his ear as if to spur his own fans on as the jeers turned to boos.

He then stormed down the tunnel, tearing his shirt off in frustration, actions not befitting a captain according to former Arsenal striker Wright.

"He should be apologising, he should have apologised already," Wright told the BBC.

“It’s not a case of ‘that’s the end of it,’ but that’s the guy they’ve chosen as captain and that’s not captain’s behaviour.

"Arsenal fans have shown a lot of patience with him and the performances he has put in. He owes them a lot more than that.

“He’s the captain! He’s got the responsibility of being able to take that on board because he’s been voted in. You cant go like that."

Opposite Wright in the Match of the Day studio, former Tottenham and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch tried to offer an excuse for Xhaka's actions, but even then he struggled.

"There is nothing worse as a footballer in the world than getting booed by your own fans but you can't legislate for that kind of action," Crouch said.

Xhaka sarcastically threw his hands up at the Arsenal fansGetty Images

"When he took [his shirt] off, I thought he was going to throw it.

"I think disrespecting the shirt could have been the end. The fans wouldn't have tolerated it."

His actions may yet spell the end of Xhaka's Arsenal career although Unai Emery is reported to have retained faith in the midfielder.

But for ex-Newcastle man Alan Shearer, his time at the Emirates is running out fast.

Arsenal crumbled from a 2-0 lead at home Crystal PalaceGetty Images

"It will be toxic at Arsenal if Unai Emery picks him again and the player needs to come out and apologise sharpish," Shearer said in his column for The Sun.

"No one expects Xhaka to be pleased when your own fans are cheering when you're being substituted.

"But, as captain, you just cannot react to your supporters in the way he did.

"There is no way back for Xhaka unless he apologises.

"The longer he leaves it, the bigger a mistake the incident will turn out to be."

But while Shearer can see no way back for Xhaka, Jamie Redknapp reckons there is still room for reconciliation.

"There were times when I got stick off my own fans and, like Granit Xhaka, I responded by telling them to 'f*** off'," Redknapp wrote in The Mail.

"When I look back, I realise I should have been looking more at myself than at anyone else. Their criticism was nothing personal. I was not playing as well as I should have and Xhaka (right) needs to accept that, too.

"In football, there is always a way back but Xhaka has serious work to do. What he needs to do first is look at himself rather than try to blame others."