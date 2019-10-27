Getty Images

Xhaka swears at Arsenal fans after being booed off at the Emirates

Xhaka swears at Arsenal fans after being booed off at the Emirates
By James Gray

1 hour ago

Granit Xhaka walked off the pitch at the Emirates to the sound of jeers and boos and responded by twice appearing to tell Arsenal fans to "f*** off" before disappearing down the tunnel.

Xhaka was confirmed as club captain by Arsenal manager Unai Emery last month after being voted in by his team-mates and was praised by the Gunners hierarchy for his maturity and commitment.

However, the Switzerland international has always proved a divisive figure among Arsenal fans and with the side having thrown away a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace, Xhaka's substitution after 61 minutes was greeted by cheers.

The angry midfielder threw his arms up in a "come on" gesture at the reaction at which point the jeers turned to boos and the 27-year-old appears to shout "f*** off" in reaction.

When he reached the touch line, he tore off his Arsenal shirt and walked straight down the tunnel, ignoring his manager's offer of a handshake.

More to follow.

On the same topic

Premier League

Results

Tables

0Read and react
0Read and react