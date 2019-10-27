Getty Images
Xhaka swears at Arsenal fans after being booed off at the Emirates
Granit Xhaka walked off the pitch at the Emirates to the sound of jeers and boos and responded by twice appearing to tell Arsenal fans to "f*** off" before disappearing down the tunnel.
Xhaka was confirmed as club captain by Arsenal manager Unai Emery last month after being voted in by his team-mates and was praised by the Gunners hierarchy for his maturity and commitment.
However, the Switzerland international has always proved a divisive figure among Arsenal fans and with the side having thrown away a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace, Xhaka's substitution after 61 minutes was greeted by cheers.
The angry midfielder threw his arms up in a "come on" gesture at the reaction at which point the jeers turned to boos and the 27-year-old appears to shout "f*** off" in reaction.
When he reached the touch line, he tore off his Arsenal shirt and walked straight down the tunnel, ignoring his manager's offer of a handshake.
More to follow.