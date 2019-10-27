Xhaka was confirmed as club captain by Arsenal manager Unai Emery last month after being voted in by his team-mates and was praised by the Gunners hierarchy for his maturity and commitment.

However, the Switzerland international has always proved a divisive figure among Arsenal fans and with the side having thrown away a 2-0 lead against Crystal Palace, Xhaka's substitution after 61 minutes was greeted by cheers.

The angry midfielder threw his arms up in a "come on" gesture at the reaction at which point the jeers turned to boos and the 27-year-old appears to shout "f*** off" in reaction.

When he reached the touch line, he tore off his Arsenal shirt and walked straight down the tunnel, ignoring his manager's offer of a handshake.

